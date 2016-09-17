Translation app could be boon for migrant patients

But the CSIRO* has helped develop an app that offers hope that waiting times can be reduced for patients when they may only need to ask a simple question.
Source: AAP
Published 17 September 2016 at 9:16pm, updated 18 September 2016 at 11:30am
By Philip Ly
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For patients whose English is not their first language, communicating with clinicians can be a major challenge.
Published 17 September 2016 at 9:16pm, updated 18 September 2016 at 11:30am
By Philip Ly
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share