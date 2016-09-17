SBS Filipino

Translation app could be boon for migrant patients

SBS Filipino

Victorian Health Minister Jill Hennessy

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 September 2016 at 9:16pm, updated 18 September 2016 at 11:30am
By Philip Ly
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

For patients whose English is not their first language, communicating with clinicians can be a major challenge.

Published 17 September 2016 at 9:16pm, updated 18 September 2016 at 11:30am
By Philip Ly
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But the CSIRO* has helped develop an app that offers hope that waiting times can be reduced for patients when they may only need to ask a simple question.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January