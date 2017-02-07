Travellers to US seize the moment as Turnbull denies owing US over refugee deal

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull insists Australia is not beholden to the United States by the refugee deal. Image: Travellers from the countries affected by US President Donald Trump's ban reunite with family members in the US (AAP)
Published 7 February 2017 at 2:36pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Turnbull maintains the agreement between the two countries will go ahead and says the US expects nothing in return.
It comes amid continued chaos surrounding President Donald Trump's immigration ban, which has been halted by a federal court ruling.