SBS Filipino

Travellers to US seize the moment as Turnbull denies owing US over refugee deal

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_628265.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 February 2017 at 2:36pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull insists Australia is not beholden to the United States by the refugee deal. Image: Travellers from the countries affected by US President Donald Trump's ban reunite with family members in the US (AAP)

Published 7 February 2017 at 2:36pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Turnbull maintains the agreement between the two countries will go ahead and says the US expects nothing in return.

 

It comes amid continued chaos surrounding President Donald Trump's immigration ban, which has been halted by a federal court ruling.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January