Travelling to Pinas, What's On

Published 28 January 2016 at 2:56pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Newly-appointed Philippine Tourism Attaché to Australia Norjamin de los Reyes talks about the Philippine tourism situation, highlighting the keen interest of Australian travelers with data showing Australians as the 5th biggest tourist group, and 4th in terms of expenditure. Image: Norjamin de los Reyes being interviewed @ SBS studio (Richel Lacaba)

She gives tips on which places to visit.

