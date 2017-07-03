Travis Mantua: Making a name in Philippine Basketball

Other ways to listen Travis Mantua: Making a name in Philippine BasketballPlay10:44Other ways to listen Travis Mantua Source: SBS FilipinoGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (4.92MB)Published 3 July 2017 at 3:21pm, updated 11 October 2017 at 11:51amBy Marc LeabresSource: SBSAvailable in other languages He's been playing basketball for as long as he can remember, Sydney local Travis Mantua has been offered a scholarship in the Philippines for playing basketball. Image: Travis Mantua (SBS Filipino)Published 3 July 2017 at 3:21pm, updated 11 October 2017 at 11:51amBy Marc LeabresSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesSpeaking with Marc Leabres, Mantua shares how he landed to play for the University of Santo Tomas in the Manila. Watch video of the interview with Travis Mantua: Share