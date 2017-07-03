Travis Mantua: Making a name in Philippine Basketball

Published 3 July 2017 at 3:21pm, updated 11 October 2017 at 11:51am
He's been playing basketball for as long as he can remember, Sydney local Travis Mantua has been offered a scholarship in the Philippines for playing basketball. Image: Travis Mantua (SBS Filipino)

Speaking with Marc Leabres, Mantua shares how he landed to play for the University of Santo Tomas in the Manila.

 

Watch video of the interview with Travis Mantua:



 

 

