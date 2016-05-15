Treading the road to recovery en route to Rio

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Treading the road to recovery en route to RioPlay02:38SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.21MB)Published 16 May 2016 at 8:46am, updated 16 May 2016 at 11:10amBy Darren MaraPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Just preparing to compete at an event as significant as an Olympic Games is a mission in itself. Imagine doing it while nursing a major injury. Image: Javelin thrower Kelsey Lee-Roberts (SBS)Published 16 May 2016 at 8:46am, updated 16 May 2016 at 11:10amBy Darren MaraPresented by Louie TolentinoSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThat's the situation for javelin thrower Kelsey Lee-Roberts, who's missed out on the end of the domestic season and the national championships. It means her Road to Rio has also been her road to recovery. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January