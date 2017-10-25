Treasurer urges new productivity drive

Mr Morrison has implored local, state and federal leaders to take these recommendations seriously, or face an uncertain future.
Productivity Commission Report Source: AAP
Published 25 October 2017 at 3:07pm, updated 25 October 2017 at 3:21pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sweeping changes to health, education and our cities would see more jobs created, wages boosted and our current standard of living maintained. That's the message of a report by the Productivity Commission, introduced by Treasurer Scott Morrison earlier this week.
