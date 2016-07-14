Tribunal's decision over the nine-dash line in South China Sea

He also expects the next days and weeks to be filled with tension and heated rhetoric between the two countries.
Published 14 July 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 14 July 2016 at 2:59pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"Not surprising," was University of Sydney's Associate Professor Jonathan Bogais reaction to the tribunal's decision, what was surprising was the extent of the decision involving the nine-dash line. Image: Associate Professor Jonathan Bogais, Department of Sociology and Social Policy, University of Sydney (Photo supplied)
Published 14 July 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 14 July 2016 at 2:59pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share