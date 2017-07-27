Triggs delivers blast on final day on the job

site_197_Filipino_722533.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 July 2017 at 11:31am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The outgoing head of the Australian Human Rights Commission, Gillian (JIL-yun) Triggs, has used her last day on the job to criticise the nation's human-rights record. Image: Gillian Triggs ... not going quietly (AAP)

Published 27 July 2017 at 11:31am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Professor Triggs has painted a bleak picture of the situation in Australia and says it is largely the government's fault.

 





Share