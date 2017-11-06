Trixie Maristela: a transgender warrior

'You need only to look at one person that you love in the eye, that one person that's part of a group that's long been marginalized and oppressed, to make you realize that he or she has the same right to access the same privileges as you do, to have the same rights as you do, to be given the same love, respect and recognition as you do.'





This is an excerpt from the book written by Trixie's past romance and was adapted for Television in GMA 7's Magpakailanman . Though the seven-year relationship ended, Trixie (an optimist that she is) finds another meaning in her life by moving to Australia, studying a master's degree (as this lass who is quite an achiever also finished her bachelor's degree at University of the Philippines Diliman) and finding love again with a 'special' man.





'Yeah, I have moved on,' Trixie says. Indeed, 2017 is another year of transformation for the 'resilient' transwoman; after leaving the Philippines, she also turned over her crown as Miss International Queen 2015 last March at Pattaya City, Thailand. Trixie shares that this experience allowed her to realize that the crown is not going to be with her forever. Despite this, she could still continue 'serving' the LGBT community (as she had been doing it prior to winning the title). 'Life goes on,' Trixie emphasizes.





SBS Filipino tried to take a trip down memory lane with Trixie by asking the two questions that were asked in the beauty pageants she joined and won from the past. Upon hearing it, Trixie laughs and it was a kind of laughter delightful and infectious to listen to. She readily answers them again but this time with more wisdom and maturity. Find out more about it by listening to the interview (click on the 'play' button from the image above).





'There is nothing special about being a transwoman,' shares Trixie. She encourages people to treat (and deal with) them like a cisgender. She adds that they just happened to be born in a different circumstance and they had to go through transitioning to be the person they want to be. After all these, however, just like any other human being, they are able to 'love.'



