Trump administration's Middle East 'Opportunity of the Century' plan revealed

Jared Kushner Source: AAP
Published 26 June 2019 at 9:32am, updated 26 June 2019 at 9:53am
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Palestinian officials have rejected the first proposals by President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as part of his long-awaited Middle East peace plan. The economic plan will be presented at a conference in Bahrain next week, but the Palestinian Authority has said it will boycott the event.
