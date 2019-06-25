SBS Filipino

Trump administration's Middle East 'Opportunity of the Century' plan revealed

SBS Filipino

Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 June 2019 at 9:32am, updated 26 June 2019 at 9:53am
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Palestinian officials have rejected the first proposals by President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as part of his long-awaited Middle East peace plan. The economic plan will be presented at a conference in Bahrain next week, but the Palestinian Authority has said it will boycott the event.

Published 26 June 2019 at 9:32am, updated 26 June 2019 at 9:53am
By Maya Jamieson
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom