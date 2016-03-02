Trump, Clinton the Big Winners on Super Tuesday

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Trump, Clinton the Big Winners on Super TuesdayPlay04:27SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.04MB)Published 3 March 2016 at 9:11am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pmBy Peggy Giakoumelos, Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton have collected the most wins in the Super Tuesday presidential primaries. Image: Hillary Clinton performed strongly on Super Tuesday AAPPublished 3 March 2016 at 9:11am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pmBy Peggy Giakoumelos, Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesTrump has won five of 11 states, same with Hillary Clinton. While Ted Cruz, Mr Trump's main Republican rival, won his home state of Texas and two more and Mark Rubio got Minnesota. In the Democrats race, four states supported Bernie Sanders ShareLatest podcast episodesThankful for the lessons of 2022; may good health and stability continue in 2023SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 1 JanuarySB19, international artists with Filipino heritage are the biggest winners in music for 2022SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 31 December