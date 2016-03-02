SBS Filipino

Trump, Clinton the Big Winners on Super Tuesday

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_477163.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 March 2016 at 9:11am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton have collected the most wins in the Super Tuesday presidential primaries. Image: Hillary Clinton performed strongly on Super Tuesday AAP

Published 3 March 2016 at 9:11am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Trump has won five of 11 states, same with Hillary Clinton.

 

While Ted Cruz, Mr Trump's main Republican rival, won his home state of Texas and two more and Mark Rubio got Minnesota. In the Democrats race, four states supported Bernie Sanders

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

'Thankful for family, sanity, career and community.'

Thankful for the lessons of 2022; may good health and stability continue in 2023

NYE 2022.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Sunday 1 January

SB19's Bazinga.jpg

SB19, international artists with Filipino heritage are the biggest winners in music for 2022

Bureau of Quarantine will intensify quarantine protocols for all travellers arriving in Manila from China.

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 31 December