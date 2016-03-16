Trump, Clinton Widen Lead for Party Nomination Race

Published 17 March 2016 at 9:01am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:41pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Ronald Manila
In the United States, the latest round of presidential primary elections in the Republican Party has been good news for candidates Donald Trump and John Kasich, but it has spelled the end for Marco Rubio. Image: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks in Phoenix, Arizona, as more Super Tuesday votes take place. (AAP)
A big loss has prompted Mr Rubio to drop his White House bid after being beaten by Mr Trump in his home state of Florida.
Meanwhile for the Democrats Hillary Clinton has won Florida, Illinois, North Carolina and Ohio.