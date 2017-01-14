SBS Filipino

Trump dossier publication raises journalism ethics questions

Buzzfeed published unverified allegations against US President-elect Donald Trump

Buzzfeed published unverified allegations against US President-elect Donald Trump

Published 15 January 2017 at 10:41am, updated 15 January 2017 at 10:43am
By Manny Tsigas
Available in other languages

Buzzfeed's decision to make public - without redaction - potentially-damaging allegations against United States President-elect Donald Trump has raised questions about whether it is ethical for journalists to publish unverified information. Image: Buzzfeed published unverified allegations against US President-elect Donald Trump. (SBS)

The online site says it released the dossier, the content of which Mr Trump denies, in the interests of transparency.

