Trump Junior's release of email chain reveals Russian contact

Published 13 July 2017 at 9:36am
By Lydia Feng
United States president Donald Trump's son has released emails showing he agreed to meet a Russian government lawyer to get incriminating information about Hillary Clinton. Image: Donald Trump Junior explains his actions on Fox News (AAP)

The emails add to mounting controversy about possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia ahead of the 2016 US election.

