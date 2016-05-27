SBS Filipino

Trump secures Republican nomination - with time and states to spare

Published 27 May 2016 at 1:56pm, updated 27 May 2016 at 2:40pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Barack Obama has launched a scathing attack on the man who wants to replace him in the Oval Office, Donald Trump. The President has accused the billionaire businessman of displaying ignorance and a cavalier attitude to foreign policy. It comes as Donald Trump surpasses the number of delegates needed to secure the Republican nomination Image: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (AAP)

