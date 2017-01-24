SBS Filipino

Trump signs US out of the TPP

A screen on a street in Tokyo shows news of Donald Trump's inauguration as US president

A screen on a street in Tokyo shows news of Donald Trump's inauguration as US president Source: AAP

Published 24 January 2017
By Julia Calixto
US President Donald Trump has formally abandoned the Trans-Pacific trade Partnership (TPP). Image: A screen on a street in Tokyo shows news of Donald Trump's inauguration as US president (AAP)

Mr Trump sharply criticised the partnership agreement during last year's campaign, calling it a bad deal for American workers.

