Trump stokes migrant debate as US elections near

J Source: AAP
Published 6 November 2018 at 12:36pm, updated 7 November 2018 at 9:58am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
United States president Donald Trump is continuing his harsh rhetoric on what he calls "illegal immigration" to the country. Mr Trump is threatening both legislative and military force to fix a situation he says is out of control.
Published 6 November 2018 at 12:36pm, updated 7 November 2018 at 9:58am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share