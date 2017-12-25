SBS Filipino

Trump the variable in the 2017 Australian economic picture

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor, Philip Lowe

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe

Published 25 December 2017 at 12:27pm, updated 25 December 2017 at 12:30pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

While 2017 may have been a tumultuous time in the political world, it failed to impede the Australian economy, which is looking better than the same time last year. Image: Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe (AAP)

Annual Gross Domestic Product is higher, the unemployment rate has fallen, and official interest rates have remained the same.

