Trump under increasing pressure to condemn Saudi crown prince

As Mr Trump prepares to release a report into the US-based journalist's death, Democrat leaders say it is vital the White House does not become part of a Saudi cover-up.
Source: AAP
Published 20 November 2018 at 3:33pm, updated 20 November 2018 at 3:40pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
United States president Donald Trump is under increasing pressure from both sides of US politics to condemn Saudi Arabia over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Published 20 November 2018 at 3:33pm, updated 20 November 2018 at 3:40pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share