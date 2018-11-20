SBS Filipino

Trump under increasing pressure to condemn Saudi crown prince

Published 20 November 2018 at 3:33pm, updated 20 November 2018 at 3:40pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Source: SBS
United States president Donald Trump is under increasing pressure from both sides of US politics to condemn Saudi Arabia over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

As Mr Trump prepares to release a report into the US-based journalist's death, Democrat leaders say it is vital the White House does not become part of a Saudi cover-up.

