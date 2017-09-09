Trump undoes Obama legislation on illegal immigrants

The decision comes after news broke last week that the Trump administration was considering ending the program.
Published 9 September 2017 at 10:21am, updated 9 September 2017 at 10:23am
By Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Protests have been held around the United States after President Donald Trump formally decided to end a program protecting almost 800,000 immigrants from deportation. Image: Protests in Los Angeles against the move (AAP)
Published 9 September 2017 at 10:21am, updated 9 September 2017 at 10:23am
By Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share