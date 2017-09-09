SBS Filipino

Trump undoes Obama legislation on illegal immigrants

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_745419.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 September 2017 at 10:21am, updated 9 September 2017 at 10:23am
By Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Protests have been held around the United States after President Donald Trump formally decided to end a program protecting almost 800,000 immigrants from deportation. Image: Protests in Los Angeles against the move (AAP)

Published 9 September 2017 at 10:21am, updated 9 September 2017 at 10:23am
By Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The decision comes after news broke last week that the Trump administration was considering ending the program.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul