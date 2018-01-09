SBS Filipino

Trump willing to talk to Kim Jong-un, claims credit for North-South Korea talk

South and North Korean soldiers

Published 9 January 2018 at 2:50pm, updated 9 January 2018 at 2:55pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Cybelle Diones
United States president Donald Trump is claiming credit for upcoming talks between the two Koreas, saying he is now open to talking to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the phone. Image: South Korean soldiers stand guard in front of North Korea's main building in a joint security area at the border village of Panmunjeom. (AAP)

The meeting between North and South Korea will take place in the border village of Panmunjom, and is the first high-level inter-Korean dialogue in more than two years.

