Trump willing to talk to Kim Jong-un, claims credit for North-South Korea talk

The meeting between North and South Korea will take place in the border village of Panmunjom, and is the first high-level inter-Korean dialogue in more than two years.
United States president Donald Trump is claiming credit for upcoming talks between the two Koreas, saying he is now open to talking to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the phone. Image: South Korean soldiers stand guard in front of North Korea's main building in a joint security area at the border village of Panmunjeom. (AAP)
