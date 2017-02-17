Trying to help those both Indigenous and LGBTI

Black Rainbow is a new organisation hoping to help LGBTI* Indigenous people navigate their culture and sexuality in the non-Indigenous and Indigenous communities.
Published 18 February 2017 at 10:16am, updated 18 February 2017 at 12:58pm
By Ryan Emery
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The newly released Closing the Gap report (released Tue) has detailed the disadvantage facing an Indigenous person in Australia. Images: Dameyon Bonson (SBS)
Published 18 February 2017 at 10:16am, updated 18 February 2017 at 12:58pm
By Ryan Emery
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share