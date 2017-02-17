SBS Filipino

Trying to help those both Indigenous and LGBTI

Published 18 February 2017
By Ryan Emery
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The newly released Closing the Gap report (released Tue) has detailed the disadvantage facing an Indigenous person in Australia. Images: Dameyon Bonson (SBS)

Black Rainbow is a new organisation hoping to help LGBTI* Indigenous people navigate their culture and sexuality in the non-Indigenous and Indigenous communities.

