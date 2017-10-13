'Tula', journey towards healing

Lisha Murphy is one of the three women authors, her words, works in this collection has helped her toward her personal journey of healing
Lisha Murphy (middle) with co-authors Sugar Garcia and Diana Angela Source: Christie Rivera / SBS
Published 13 October 2017 at 4:31pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 4:37pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A collection of poems, writings by three women who aim to help abused women towards their journey of healing.
