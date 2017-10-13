SBS Filipino

'Tula', journey towards healing

3 Filipino women have come together to help women who have been victims of abuse

Lisha Murphy (middle) with co-authors Sugar Garcia and Diana Angela Source: Christie Rivera / SBS

Published 13 October 2017 at 4:31pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 4:37pm
By Maridel Martinez
A collection of poems, writings by three women who aim to help abused women towards their journey of healing.

Lisha Murphy is one of the three women authors, her words, works in this collection has helped her toward her personal journey of healing



 

