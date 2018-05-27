SBS Filipino

"Tuloy po Kayo," welcoming Filipino fashion in Australia

Anthill Fabric Gallery

One of the women weaver from Anthill Fabric Gallery showing the intricate process of weaving. Source: ANTHILL Fabric Gallery Facebook

Published 27 May 2018 at 12:44pm, updated 27 May 2018 at 1:26pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

"What these very good and very remarkable designers are doing is that, aside from making everything contemporary and for a fashion forward, they don't forget that they also have to create sustainable fashion, one that will not leave the Earth to ruin in the long run and zero-waste management."

Event Director Chi de Jesus describes the works of the Filipino fashion designers and artists whose works will be featured at the "Tuloy po Kayo" Fashion Expo this June 2.

Combining fashion and culture, the Fashion Expo will showcase Philippine craftsmanship and remarkable skills in fashion, jewellery and home designs.

Tuloy po kayo
(Tuloy po Kayo Fashion Expo Facebook) Source: Tuloy po Kayo Fashion Expo Facebook


A kick-off to the month-long celebration of the 120th anniversary of the Philippine Independence, the event 'Tuloy po Kayo' (translate to Welcome, please come in) will feature fashion and textiles that support indigenous communities and livelihood programs in the Philippines. Flying to Sydney are works of some of the most remarkable artists from Anthill Fabric Gallery, Lumago Designs, W & C T'Boli, Romoza Home and trashion artist Francis Sollano. It will also feature Sydney-based fashion designers Leonardo Salinas and Emma Braceros.

A collaboration spearheaded by Plaza Filipino, the Philippine Consulate in Sydney, NARRA Coop, Adhika and Flagcom & Friends which aims "to enliven the Filipino community and promote the Filipino culture."

