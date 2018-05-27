"Tuloy po Kayo," welcoming Filipino fashion in Australia

Event Director Chi de Jesus describes the works of the Filipino fashion designers and artists whose works will be featured at the "Tuloy po Kayo" Fashion Expo this June 2.





Combining fashion and culture, the Fashion Expo will showcase Philippine craftsmanship and remarkable skills in fashion, jewellery and home designs.





(Tuloy po Kayo Fashion Expo Facebook) Source: Tuloy po Kayo Fashion Expo Facebook





A kick-off to the month-long celebration of the 120th anniversary of the Philippine Independence, the event 'Tuloy po Kayo' (translate to Welcome, please come in ) will feature fashion and textiles that support indigenous communities and livelihood programs in the Philippines. Flying to Sydney are works of some of the most remarkable artists from Anthill Fabric Gallery, Lumago Designs, W & C T'Boli, Romoza Home and trashion artist Francis Sollano. It will also feature Sydney-based fashion designers Leonardo Salinas and Emma Braceros.



