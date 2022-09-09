SBS Filipino

Australia's Mateship-Bayanihan efforts continue

AGRI PHIL-AUS GOOD NIEGHBOURS.jpg

Australia has been working with the community in Biliran, Quezon Province Philippines for over 20 years with the goal of improving food production and security, and biodiversity. Credit: Australia in the Philippines / Australian Embassy in the Philippines

Published 9 September 2022 at 2:52pm, updated 9 September 2022 at 3:25pm
By Shirley Escalante
The Social Impact Accelerator Program will assist Philippine businesses to strengthen business models and creating stronger impacts.

Highlights
  • Through its partner Good Neighbors Philippines, Australia donated hydroponic tools and materials to businesses
  • It also conducted workshops on food production for residents of Sitio Bakal in Quezon Province
  • The program was created through the joint efforts of Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research, University of the Sunshine Coast, and Visayas State University

