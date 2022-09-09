Australia's Mateship-Bayanihan efforts continue

Highlights Through its partner Good Neighbors Philippines, Australia donated hydroponic tools and materials to businesses

It also conducted workshops on food production for residents of Sitio Bakal in Quezon Province

The program was created through the joint efforts of Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research, University of the Sunshine Coast, and Visayas State University





During President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s recent state visit in Singapore, The Philippine Government signed an agreement with Singapore’s Ministry of Health in relation to the deployment of Filipino nurses.





Singapore recognises Filipino nurses' important role in caring for COVID-19 patients in the country.











