Turmoil continues over Trump firing of FBI director

Published 11 May 2017 at 9:56am
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
United States president Donald Trump has defended abruptly sacking FBI* director James Comey, (KO-mee) claiming he simply was not doing a good job.Image: Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to reporters (AAP)

But the President has been accused of trying to undermine an expanding FBI investigation into possible Russian collusion with his election campaign.

 

 





