Turmoil continues over Trump firing of FBI director

But the President has been accused of trying to undermine an expanding FBI investigation into possible Russian collusion with his election campaign.
Published 11 May 2017 at 9:56am
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
United States president Donald Trump has defended abruptly sacking FBI* director James Comey, (KO-mee) claiming he simply was not doing a good job.Image: Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to reporters (AAP)
