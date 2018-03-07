Turnbull being pressured to push Trump over tariffs

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump in White House in Washington, Feb. 23, 2018. Source: AAP
Published 7 March 2018 at 3:09pm, updated 7 March 2018 at 3:12pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is being urged to phone United States president Donald Trump about new US tariffs on steel and aluminium. The White House says no countries will be exempt form the tariffs, but the Australian government is looking to push its case at this week's Trans-Pacific Partnership signing ceremony.
Published 7 March 2018 at 3:09pm, updated 7 March 2018 at 3:12pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share