Turnbull blames Abbott for 'calculated' damage to Coalition in latest poll

The government now trails Labor by 45 to 55 on a two-party preferred basis, in the Newspoll published in The Australian newspaper last Monday.
Published 2 March 2017 at 9:56am, updated 2 March 2017 at 10:15am
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Malcolm Turnbull has accused former prime minister Tony Abbott of deliberately damaging the Coalition's performance in a new opinion poll. Image: Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott (AAP)
