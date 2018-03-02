Turnbull calls for stand against bullying

Source: AAP
Published 2 March 2018 at 4:11pm, updated 2 March 2018 at 4:15pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has called for all Australians to take a stand against bullying. It follows the death of 14-year-old Northern Territory girl Amy Everett, who committed suicide after persistent online bullying.
Published 2 March 2018 at 4:11pm, updated 2 March 2018 at 4:15pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share