Turnbull calls for stand against bullying

with digital technology bullying can happen 24/7

Source: AAP

Published 2 March 2018 at 4:11pm, updated 2 March 2018 at 4:15pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has called for all Australians to take a stand against bullying. It follows the death of 14-year-old Northern Territory girl Amy Everett, who committed suicide after persistent online bullying.

Available in other languages
