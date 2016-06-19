Turnbull condemns controversial sheikh at Islamic feast

The president of the Australian National Imams Council, Sheikh Shady Alsuleiman, was among a group of religious leaders and prominent Muslims invited to join Turnbull.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he regrets inviting a senior Islamic leader who previously preached that H-I-V is a punishment for gays to a dinner at Sydney's Kirribilli House. Image: Malcolm Turnbull, middle forefront, at the iftar in Sydney (AAP)
