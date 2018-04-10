Turnbull deflects questions about Coalition losing 30th straight Newspoll

The 30 straight Newspoll losses match the benchmark he used as a reason for challenging and replacing his predecessor, Tony Abbott, in 2015.
ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 10 April 2018 at 2:24pm, updated 10 April 2018 at 2:26pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull insists he still has the support of his party after the 30th straight Newspoll showing the public favouring the Labor Party. Image: Former prime minister Tony Abbott and his fellow bike riders (AAP)
Published 10 April 2018 at 2:24pm, updated 10 April 2018 at 2:26pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share