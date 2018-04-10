SBS Filipino

Turnbull deflects questions about Coalition losing 30th straight Newspoll

Former prime minister Tony Abbott and his fellow bike riders

Published 10 April 2018 at 2:24pm, updated 10 April 2018 at 2:26pm
By Myles Morgan
Presented by Ronald Manila
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull insists he still has the support of his party after the 30th straight Newspoll showing the public favouring the Labor Party. Image: Former prime minister Tony Abbott and his fellow bike riders (AAP)

The 30 straight Newspoll losses match the benchmark he used as a reason for challenging and replacing his predecessor, Tony Abbott, in 2015.

