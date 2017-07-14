After attending the G20 summit in Germany, he travelled to Paris and London for talks with his counterparts and an audience with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.
Turnbull feeling successful on European swing
Published 14 July 2017 at 11:31am
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says his trip to Europe has been a great opportunity to meet with other leaders and, particularly, to secure strong commitments on trade. Image: Malcolm Turnbull meeting Queen Elizabeth (AAP)
Published 14 July 2017 at 11:31am
By Maya Jamieson
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share