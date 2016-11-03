Turnbull finds mixed community reaction to welfare cards

Mr Turnbull says a controversial welfare card is reducing abuse in such communities, but not everyone is convinced.
Published 3 November 2016 at 11:31am, updated 3 November 2016 at 11:33am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is touring some of the nation's most remote Aboriginal communities and seeing firsthand the effects of his Government's policies.
Published 3 November 2016 at 11:31am, updated 3 November 2016 at 11:33am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share