SBS Filipino

Turnbull finds mixed community reaction to welfare cards

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_580152.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 November 2016 at 11:31am, updated 3 November 2016 at 11:33am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is touring some of the nation's most remote Aboriginal communities and seeing firsthand the effects of his Government's policies.

Published 3 November 2016 at 11:31am, updated 3 November 2016 at 11:33am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mr Turnbull says a controversial welfare card is reducing abuse in such communities, but not everyone is convinced.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels