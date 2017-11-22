Turnbull hints at income tax cuts for middle-income earners

It comes as debate rages over the decision to delay a sitting of parliament, allowing the Coalition to deal with the outcome of the same-sex marriage survey and the dual citizenship crisis.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull delivers a speech at the Business Council of Australia dinner in Sydney, Monday, November 20, 2017. Source: AAP Image/Daniel Munoz
Published 22 November 2017 at 4:37pm, updated 22 November 2017 at 4:42pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The government has hinted at income tax cuts for middle-income earners, as well as cutting corporate rates. It comes as debate rages over the decision to delay a sitting of parliament, allowing the Coalition to deal with the outcome of the same-sex marriage survey and the dual citizenship crisis.
Published 22 November 2017 at 4:37pm, updated 22 November 2017 at 4:42pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share