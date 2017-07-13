Turnbull pours ideological accelerant on smouldering Liberal dissent

site_197_Filipino_715308.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 July 2017 at 11:21am, updated 13 July 2017 at 11:23am
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Malcolm Turnbull has sparked a fresh bout of ideological debate within the Liberal Party with a controversial speech in London. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks at the Policy Exchange Institute in London (AAP)

Published 13 July 2017 at 11:21am, updated 13 July 2017 at 11:23am
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Prime Minister says the party was always meant to appeal to the centre of politics, not just to conservatives. But those comments have angered one Liberal Party elder, and provided a new recruitment drive for Cory Bernardi.

Share