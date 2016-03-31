SBS Filipino

Turnbull Reveals Radical Income Tax Plan

site_197_Filipino_483423.JPG

Published 31 March 2016 at 1:31pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Ronald Manila
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the federal government wants to let the states and territories impose some income taxes of their own, saying the current system is a failure. Image: Malcolm Turnbull (AAP)

Turnbull says he will put forward the idea to premiers that will see the federal government reduce its income tax by an agreed percentage and allow state governments to levy an income tax equal to that amount.

 





