Turnbull rules out any changes to negative gearing

A number of coalition MPs believe it could make housing in Australia more affordable but the Prime Minister says the answer to bringing prices down is to put more houses up.
Published 30 January 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 30 January 2017 at 1:39pm
By Marija Jovanovic
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Malcolm Turnbull's once again ruled out making changes to negative gearing, after renewed calls within his own party for property tax concessions to be wound back. Image: For Lease signs outside an apartment block in inner Sydney (AAP)
