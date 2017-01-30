SBS Filipino

Turnbull rules out any changes to negative gearing

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_623927.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 January 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 30 January 2017 at 1:39pm
By Marija Jovanovic
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Malcolm Turnbull's once again ruled out making changes to negative gearing, after renewed calls within his own party for property tax concessions to be wound back. Image: For Lease signs outside an apartment block in inner Sydney (AAP)

Published 30 January 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 30 January 2017 at 1:39pm
By Marija Jovanovic
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A number of coalition MPs believe it could make housing in Australia more affordable but the Prime Minister says the answer to bringing prices down is to put more houses up.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January