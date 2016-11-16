SBS Filipino

Turnbull, Shorten fight over 457 visa program

Published 16 November 2016
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has accused Opposition Leader Bill Shorten of what he calls "breathtaking" hypocrisy over proposed changes to Australia's 457 visa program. The Labor leader is calling for Australian employers to prioritise local jobseekers instead of relying on foreign workers. But the Prime Minister says Mr Shorten's record as a former Labor employment minister tells a different story.

 Image: Bill Shorten, the Opposition Leader (AAP) 

