Turnbull, Shorten fight over 457 visa program

Image: Bill Shorten, the Opposition Leader (AAP)
Published 16 November 2016 at 2:46pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 9:31am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has accused Opposition Leader Bill Shorten of what he calls "breathtaking" hypocrisy over proposed changes to Australia's 457 visa program. The Labor leader is calling for Australian employers to prioritise local jobseekers instead of relying on foreign workers. But the Prime Minister says Mr Shorten's record as a former Labor employment minister tells a different story.
Published 16 November 2016 at 2:46pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 9:31am
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share