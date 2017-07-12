Turnbull takes aim at conservative end of party in London

site_197_Filipino_714787.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 July 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 12 July 2017 at 2:19pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has hit out at critics on the more conservative side of his Liberal Party during a speech in London. Image: Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Theresa May (AAP)

Published 12 July 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 12 July 2017 at 2:19pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Turnbull says Liberals founder Robert Menzies never intended the party to be conservative and says the centre ground is what he calls the "place to be."

 

 

Share