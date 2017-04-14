Turnbull talks tuition and trade in India

On his three-day visit to India, Malcolm Turnbull's also spruiking Australia's desire to be the top educator for Indian students in the future.
Published 15 April 2017 at 9:51am, updated 15 April 2017 at 9:53am
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Prime Minister's moved to reassure an Indian mining multinational that he's committed to resolving uncertainty around Native Title to allow a controversial Queensland mine to go ahead. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AAP)
Published 15 April 2017 at 9:51am, updated 15 April 2017 at 9:53am
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share