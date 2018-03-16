Turnbull urged to speak out on human rights at ASEAN summit

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at a signing ceremony, Parliament House in Canberra, March 15, 2018. Source: AAP
Published 16 March 2018 at 1:13pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Brett Mason
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Human-rights advocates want Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to stand up to South-East Asian leaders allegedly involved in human-rights violations at a special summit of ASEAN leaders. The ASEAN leaders are set to meet in Sydney this weekend to discuss trade and counter-terrorism. Thousands of police are expected to line the city streets during the meeting.
Published 16 March 2018 at 1:13pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Brett Mason
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share