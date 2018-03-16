SBS Filipino

Turnbull urged to speak out on human rights at ASEAN summit

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at a signing ceremony, Parliament House in Canberra, March 15, 2018. Source: AAP

Published 16 March 2018 at 1:13pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Brett Mason
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Human-rights advocates want Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to stand up to South-East Asian leaders allegedly involved in human-rights violations at a special summit of ASEAN leaders. The ASEAN leaders are set to meet in Sydney this weekend to discuss trade and counter-terrorism. Thousands of police are expected to line the city streets during the meeting.

