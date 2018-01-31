SBS Filipino

Turnbull wants Australia in world's top 10 arms exporters

SBS Filipino

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspects the military truck Bushmaster during a visit to Thales Underwater Systems in Sydney, Monday, January 29, 2018. The Turnbull government has unveiled a new plan to boost Australian defence exports with an aim to move

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull inspects the military truck Bushmaster during a visit to Thales Underwater Systems in Sydney, Monday, January 29, 2018. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 February 2018 at 10:48am, updated 1 February 2018 at 10:58am
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government will offer billions of dollars in loans to companies that build military equipment in a push to expand Australia's arms-exporting market. Image: Malcolm Turnbull with a Bushmaster (AAP)

Published 1 February 2018 at 10:48am, updated 1 February 2018 at 10:58am
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul