TV gambling ads ban in live sport part of media reforms

site_197_Filipino_679851.JPG

Published 8 May 2017 at 2:21pm
By Camille Bianchi
Australia's major sporting codes have criticised a media reforms package announced by the federal government, which would see gambling ads banned from live sport broadcasts before 8:30pm. Image: Generic image sports gambling (SBS)

The reforms also includes changes to broadcast licensing fees - a move which has been welcomed by the media industry.

 

 

 





