On May 5, 'cease and desist' order was implemented by The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) against ABS-CBN





ABS-CBN has filed a petition for a TRO at the Supreme Court against NTC's 'cease and desist' order





The 'cease and desist' order does not include ABS-CBN's online services





As a result of the ECQ in the Philippines, the station only produces one new program a day 'TV Patrol'





'Other online services and TFC will continue; you can watch 'TV Patrol' on SBS World Watch' says Jay Santos, ABS-CBN Country Manager for Australia