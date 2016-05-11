SBS Filipino

Twenty-four years as a nurse -- and counting

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_492313.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 May 2016 at 11:21am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Continuing on our commemoration of the upcoming International Nurses Day, we spoke to a nurse who worked in this profession for twenty-four years, where she started from the Makati Medical Center in the Philippines. Image: Christine Pagulayan (supplied)

Published 11 May 2016 at 11:21am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Christine Pagulayan and husband, George are both nurses, although her husband is in another line caring for the elderly in nursing homes.

 

 

 

Louie Tolentino spoke with Christine, to learn more about her work as a nurse.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January