Twin Celebrations: Mother's Day and May Flower

Published 7 May 2016 at 1:56pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Flores de Mayo o May Flower Festival is rarely being celebrated by the Filipino communities in Australia, particularly in Sydney. And in commemoration of this festival, several Filipinos in Hornsby, northern Sydney, hold a simple gathering. Image: Flowers for May Flower and Mother's Day (Alipalo)

Cynthia Alipalo shares their simple Flores de Mayo which happens every second Sunday of May in conjunction with Mother's Day.

 





