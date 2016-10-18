Two Aussie navy boats arrive in Cebu for joint military exercise

Two Royal Australian navy boats arrived in Cebu for the joint military exercise; Building code to be restricted in Cebu; Central Visayas police regional react to reduce extrajudicial killings; proposal to allow traffic enforcers to confiscate license of erring motorists: Cebu expects to earn P2.6 million amusement tax this Christmas; and Talisay will attempt to land in the Guinness Book of Records for longest line of lechon.



