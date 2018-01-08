SBS Filipino

Two Australian airlines in world's '20 safest'

SBS Filipino

The new QANTAS Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft

The new QANTAS Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft is followed by an A380 Airbus as it arrives on its first flight into Sydney, Oct 20, 2017 (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 January 2018 at 1:28pm, updated 8 January 2018 at 1:33pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Cost remains the biggest determinant when it comes to choosing an airline, but a leading safety-ratings monitor is warning against complacency in picking the cheapest fare. Image: Qantas airliners ... on the list (AAP)

Published 8 January 2018 at 1:28pm, updated 8 January 2018 at 1:33pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
AirlineRatings.com has named its top 20 safest airlines, and two Australian carriers make the list.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul