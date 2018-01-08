Two Australian airlines in world's '20 safest'

AirlineRatings.com has named its top 20 safest airlines, and two Australian carriers make the list.
The new QANTAS Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft is followed by an A380 Airbus as it arrives on its first flight into Sydney, Oct 20, 2017 (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) Source: AAP
Published 8 January 2018 at 1:28pm, updated 8 January 2018 at 1:33pm
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Cost remains the biggest determinant when it comes to choosing an airline, but a leading safety-ratings monitor is warning against complacency in picking the cheapest fare. Image: Qantas airliners ... on the list (AAP)
