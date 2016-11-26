SBS Filipino

Two Countries, One Spirit

Published 27 November 2016 at 9:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Fiesta! Time to celebrate all things wonderful.This year we celebrate our wonderful traditions and way of life in both Australia and the Philippines. Image: Philippine Fiesta Victoria will be held 3-4 December ( file photo SBS Filipino)

Philippine Fiesta Victoria's Jess Narte tells us more about the coming two day event.



 

 





