Two-day Cebu mall fire now under control

Cebu mall fire now under control; A power distributor will hike price as Cebu South Bus Terminal or CSBT installed new solar panel to save energy; Maritime Industry Authority or MARINA suspends safety certificate of MV Lite Ferries at LCT Seamine 8 which are both involved in a collusion; Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmena signs an executive order conditionally banning alcohol sales during Sinulog Grand Parade as it is scheduled to start early than usual
Published 9 January 2018 at 3:49pm, updated 9 January 2018 at 4:05pm
By Nick Melgar
