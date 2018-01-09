SBS Filipino

Two-day Cebu mall fire now under control

SBS Filipino

Smoke billows from a burning shopping mall in Cebu City

Source: AAP Image/ EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2018 at 3:49pm, updated 9 January 2018 at 4:05pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayas by Nck Melgar Image: Smoke billows from a burning shopping mall in Cebu City. (AAP Image/ EPA/JAY ROMMEL LABRA.)

Published 9 January 2018 at 3:49pm, updated 9 January 2018 at 4:05pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Cebu mall fire now under control;  A power distributor will hike price as  Cebu South Bus Terminal or CSBT installed new solar panel to save energy; Maritime   Industry Authority  or MARINA suspends safety certificate of MV Lite Ferries at LCT Seamine 8 which are both involved in a collusion; Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmena signs an executive order conditionally banning alcohol sales during Sinulog Grand Parade as it is scheduled to start early than usual

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul